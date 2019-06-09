ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

