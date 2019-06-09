Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,097 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $78,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/conagra-brands-inc-nysecag-shares-sold-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.