Comparing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Capgemini (NYSE:CGEMY)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

94.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 8 0 2.58 Capgemini 0 1 0 0 2.00

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $59.22, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Capgemini.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.24% 60.67% 10.54% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $6.70 billion 1.38 $418.53 million $2.76 23.93 Capgemini $15.59 billion 1.22 $862.14 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Capgemini on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

