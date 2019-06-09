Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Comerica by 49.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,383,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

