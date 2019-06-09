Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,007,000 after buying an additional 639,656 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 744,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

