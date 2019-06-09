Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total value of $379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $310.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

