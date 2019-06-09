Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudera from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cloudera to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE CLDR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

