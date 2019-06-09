ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,641,385.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254,897 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 228.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,661 shares of company stock worth $2,660,605. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/clarivest-asset-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-keysight-technologies-inc-nysekeys.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.