Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $2,754,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.02 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 4,977,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $232,427,908.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

