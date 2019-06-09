Citigroup Inc. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $209.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/citigroup-inc-has-6-31-million-holdings-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-nasdaqijt.html.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.