Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Cision posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Cision’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE CISN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 522,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,511. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cision has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,712,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,639 shares of company stock valued at $755,346. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cision by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cision by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 163,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cision by 175.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cision by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cision by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

