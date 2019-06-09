Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Aegis reissued their hold rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Aegis currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“We updated our Cimpress model and increased our price target to $80 from $75 on higher 2020 EBITDA. See our first look note for details on F3Q19 results (here). The model continues to face growth challenges with Cimpress seeing the core Vistaprint brand reporting flat-to-negative growth for the foreseeable future, with the reduction in ad spend likely to exacerbate the decline. [For investors in Alphabet’s stock, note that Vistaprint was a significant paid search customer of Google and paid search spend accounted for the largest portion of the advertising spend reduction.] Despite the continued pressure on revenue growth, the reduction in ad spend and expense efficiencies (travel, etc.) should result in higher reported margins for the segment.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.67.

CMPR stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 62.17%. The company had revenue of $661.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

