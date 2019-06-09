CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,091,000 after purchasing an additional 857,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,028,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,346,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 444,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $153,662.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

