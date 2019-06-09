CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 35,417 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2,198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $74,211,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $117,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 15,730,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,709,000 after acquiring an additional 945,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.80 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other US Foods news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,367 shares of company stock worth $2,110,641 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

