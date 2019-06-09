CIBC Trims West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Target Price to C$62.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.80.

TSE:WFT opened at C$54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$52.01 and a 1-year high of C$97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.61.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.9582004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

