CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 112,699 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,699 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0952 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

