CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. FrontFour Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-has-564000-holdings-in-sensient-technologies-co-nysesxt.html.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.