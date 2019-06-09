CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 56,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 53,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 393,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.81.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-16-50-million-holdings-in-costco-wholesale-co-nasdaqcost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.