CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.46 million and $32,364.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $739.11 or 0.09636266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.