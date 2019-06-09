CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

CDK opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

