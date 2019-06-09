Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.86. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $694,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 146,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $5,446,434.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,818 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,039 in the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

