Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.10

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 57381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,485,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

