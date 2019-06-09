Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) received a $24.00 target price from stock analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

CECO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.05. 1,242,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,558. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Career Education by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Career Education by 107.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

