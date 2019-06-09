Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

