Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 890,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,813,716 shares of company stock valued at $124,988,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-acquires-new-position-in-mgm-resorts-international-nysemgm.html.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.