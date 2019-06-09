California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,883 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $2,678,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,710 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,880. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

