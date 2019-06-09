California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.20 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,688,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after acquiring an additional 262,599 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

In related news, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $360,803.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $900,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,679.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRA. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-8-20-million-position-in-w-r-grace-co-nysegra.html.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.