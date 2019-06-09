Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $167,885.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 149,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,474,547.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,146 shares of company stock worth $8,134,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 1,423,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 41.88%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.