Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Sells $167,051.75 in Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

