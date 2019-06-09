Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. Svb Leerink raised shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

BRKR stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bruker by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 922,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bruker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bruker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

