BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.20.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$42.08 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$32.36 and a 52 week high of C$74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 3.9799997 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

