Brokerages Set Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) PT at $36.75

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
Several research firms have recently commented on NINE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $188,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $583,707.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,741 shares of company stock worth $2,115,752.
Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 117,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,329. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $40.39.
Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million.
About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp
Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.
