Brokerages Set Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) PT at $36.75

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on NINE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $188,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $583,707.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,741 shares of company stock worth $2,115,752.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 73.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 272,038 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 117,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,329. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

