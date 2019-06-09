Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,142,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 1,037,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,385. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $99.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
