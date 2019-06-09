Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 33,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,142,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,132,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 1,037,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,385. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

