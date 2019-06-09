Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 561.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 563,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

