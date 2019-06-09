Brokerages Expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Luther Burbank reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million.

LBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Luther Burbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 363,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,796. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

