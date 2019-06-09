Brokerages Expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.55 Million

Brokerages expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to post $41.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.49 million to $42.60 million. KVH Industries reported sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $172.18 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.15 million, with estimates ranging from $177.27 million to $205.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%.

KVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 19,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,084. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $33,621.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,679.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,015 shares of company stock worth $155,650. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KVH Industries by 565.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KVH Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in KVH Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KVH Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

