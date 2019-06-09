Brokerages Anticipate Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) to Announce ($0.22) EPS

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qutoutiao’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qutoutiao an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.
Qutoutiao stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
