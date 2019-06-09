Brokerages Anticipate Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) to Announce ($0.22) EPS

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qutoutiao’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qutoutiao an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 164,514.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 82,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qutoutiao (QTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.