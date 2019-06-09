Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.73 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $845,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,887.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.