Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.73 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $845,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,887.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

