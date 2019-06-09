Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $131.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,261.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,984 shares of company stock worth $19,072,464 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

