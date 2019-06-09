Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.01.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $353.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

