Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,734.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.75 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

