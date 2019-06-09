BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on increasing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers. It growing add-on products and increasing customer base remain positive. Further, Box’s strong focus toward advancement of its global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market to its platform. Also, strong efforts toward enriching the cloud management and AI platforms will drive Box's growth going forward. Its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 445.38%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,950. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

