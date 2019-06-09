Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

