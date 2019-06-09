BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $51,000 Position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 58,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Funko were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Funko by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc purchased 245,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 522,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,183 and have sold 1,121,426 shares valued at $23,164,671. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

