Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 523.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.90 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-inc-nyseamericanbrg-position-lifted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.