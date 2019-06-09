BlueCoin (BLU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268,170.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $268,170.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.01835626 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006637 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001929 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000394 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

