Blockport One Day Volume Hits $9,736.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $385,081.00 and approximately $9,736.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockport has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00402840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02489973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00150170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004237 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

