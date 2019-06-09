BlackRock Inc. Has $455.22 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $455,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $73,628,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $59,189,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,162,000 after buying an additional 1,131,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 1,021,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Pauline Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,600. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

WH stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

