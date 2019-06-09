BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $1,387.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $1,387.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 41% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01093269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007701 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

