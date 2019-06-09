BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $558,705.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $771.09 or 0.09774174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038766 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013301 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,613,773 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

